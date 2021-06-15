Navigate the life you aspire to live personally and professionally

Keys to peace, happiness, health, and excellence through IOU Life Leadership

SAN DIEGO — Are you navigating the life you aspire to live? Who is sailing your ship? Is it you or someone else? Is your life’s ship on course drifting or sinking? If you are off course or struggling to stay afloat, how will you meet your life vision and life goals? How will you lead your family, team or organization? There is a way to get back on course!

Dr. Joe Famularo joins our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of his best-selling book IOU Life Leadership, which shares tools for more positive and intentional living so you can live a more peaceful, happy, healthy and exceptional life.

Through inspiring stories from a great American sailor, Famularo’s grandfather, Vincent Famularo, the book uses a nautical metaphor, laying out tools and strategies to be the captain of your own destiny. To be a leader, you must get comfortable with being a Life Changer – starting with yourself. IOU Life Leadership is a resource for those who want to gain greater self-awareness and optimize their life’s journey personally, with their families and professionally.

Find and purchase your copy of IOU Life Leadership at www.amazon.com or at www.IOULiving.com

If you are ready to set sail for a life well led and start IOU Life Living, take your FREE PH2E Self-Assessment at www.PH2E.com