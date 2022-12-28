Planning a New Year, New Vacation

Discover Aruba, an Island Paradise, Your Happy Place. Sponsored by: Aruba Tourism

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — ‘Tis the season for booking travel and escaping the cold. A recent survey on winter travel trends reveals that more than half of Americans are planning to travel this winter. Nearly 40% of those travelers are heading to warm-weather destinations. Travel Expert Kinga Phillips joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some insider tips for winter travel and why Aruba should be at the top of your dream destination list.

Aruba is home to one of the top ten best beaches in the world, with long, white stretches of sand and crystal blue water. The island forecast calls for sun and 82 degrees year-round. Aruba’s Eagle Beach has consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s World’s Best Beaches. The popular soft white sand beach ranks in the top ten of the best beaches in the world with its breathtaking clear turquoise water. It is the perfect spot for a romantic getaway.

You can also savor the small things with Aruba’s vibrant culinary experiences. In addition to relaxing in the sun and sand, Aruba offers exciting ocean adventures for any age.

“If you love adventures, what makes Aruba so special is that it has this combination of land and sea adventures unlike any other Caribbean destination because of the geography,” said Phillips, the first female Host of Shark Week.

Travelers can explore Aruba by making memories doing everything from horseback riding right along the coast to hiking, snorkeling and scuba diving.

The island is so much more than a Caribbean paradise and destination. It’s a vibe. Aruba is called “one happy island.” As you explore Aruba’s world-class beaches, always-perfect weather and welcoming culture, you will discover what makes Aruba unique.

“Aruba attracts everyone from honeymooners and families to couples, friends and adventure-seekers, basically people who are looking for something a little bit different than what other Caribbean islands have to offer,” said Phillips.

For more information, visit www.aruba.com