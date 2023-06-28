Restore your hope, confidence & smile again same day, full mouth dental implant solutions

SAN DIEGO — If missing or failing teeth are keeping you from smiling, laughing or eating your favorite foods, dental implants may be just the solution to help you live your best life. The doctors at Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego are providing new hope for a teeth-in-a-day solution.
They’re restoring smiles and changing lives. Patient Andrew Ferber sits down with us about his journey to get his smile back and how his experience has transformed his life.
Take the first step toward a healthier, more confident you. Schedule your free consultation today.
Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego
Call (619) 597-1004
advancedimplants.com
Sponsored by: Advanced Dental Implant Center