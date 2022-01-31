Sammy’s Celebrating Grand Re-Opening of La Jolla Restaurant

Daily happy hour, new look, same great taste. Sponsored by Sammy’s

After more than 30 years, Sammy’s is still going strong. The popular pizzeria opened its doors back in the late ‘80s. And now they’re celebrating the Grand Re-Opening of its original La Jolla restaurant.

Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy joins our Laura Cavanaugh at Sammy’s flagship location for the Grand Re-Opening of Sammy’s La Jolla, where they are kicking it off with spectacular specials and new menu items with the same great taste.

“We’re here celebrating the reopening of this beautiful restaurant, a little facelift on the patio, a little facelift inside and a little facelift on the menu,” said Szeprethy.

Check out Sammy’s beautiful updates, new menu and their Daily Happy Hour, offering incredible specials daily (including weekends) from 3-6pm. Enjoy half off all of the tasty Happy Hour shareables and $2 off drinks, wine and beer. From duck tacos, dumplings and meatballs to sweet chili wings, chicken lettuce cups and flatbreads, enjoy exploring the daily happy hour menu and specials.

While Sammy’s boasts more than a dozen incredible wood-fired pizzas and salads, Sammy’s is more than just pizza.

“Staying relevant with the times and cuisine, we’re doing some healthier, lighter Mediterranean-twisted items, entrée-wise,” notes Szeprethy, “Fresh seafood is always great being this close to the coast.”

From vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, whatever you can dream, it is likely on the menu.

Sit back, relax and experience Sammy’s delicious food, upscale casual dining, ample outdoor covered seating with a dog-friendly patio and impeccable service.

Check out Sammy’s new Happy Hour menu every day from 3-6pm at all of their seven San Diego area locations. Sammy’s has locations in La Jolla, Del Mar, La Mesa, Mission Valley, San Marcos, Scripps Ranch and Chula Vista.

To learn more, visit www.sammyspizza.com