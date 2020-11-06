Returning to a new normal, Lexus Escondido restaurant, shops re-open

Stay-at-home orders are being lifted and life and activities that we loved are beginning to make a comeback. Sponsored by Lexus Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Stay-at-home orders may have put some businesses on pause. But slowly and safely, restrictions are being lifted and life and activities that we loved are beginning to make a comeback. That includes the restaurant and shops at the Centre at Lexus Escondido.

While the Lexus dealership and service center remained open as an essential business during the lockdown, Vintana Wine & Dine finally re-opened for on-site dining on June 1.

The Cohn restaurant, located on the Penthouse level with picturesque views, has adapted, implementing safety guards, and expanding their outdoor patio seating.

Vintana is following all guidelines with physical distancing to safely serve guests. Servers wear masks. But once inside and seated at their table, diners are invited to sip cocktails mask-free and enjoy a fine dining experience with a full menu featuring Chef Deborah Scott’s take on modern California cuisine.

Vintana Wine & Dine is open for lunch or dinner Tuesday through Sunday and will feature Live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are recommended.

It’s all part of the Autojoyment experience, where fine dining and hospitality meets Lexus Luxury. The Centre at Lexus Escondido is a destination where you can spend the entire day doing a variety of activities. Guests can enjoy a car day, a dine in and self-care day, meet up for dinner and cocktails, even get their hair done.

JJ’s Boutique is also back to business, offering one-of-a-kind gift items that would be ideal for grads and dads just in time for Father’s Day.

The RocknHair Salon also opened its doors for clients to tame their lockdown locks. Masks must be worn by stylists and clients to adhere to public health guidelines. The salon is open by appointment only.

All Vintana guests will receive 10-percent off any purchase at JJ’s Boutique or off a haircut at the Centre’s RocknHair Salon.

For more details on how to experience Autojoyment and take advantage of the summer full of savings, visit lexusescondido.com.

