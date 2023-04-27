SAN DIEGO — April kicks off spring brunch season with all of your favorite foods. Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson joins our Laura Cavanaugh with recipes and hosting tips to help make your brunch delicious and nutritious. Amy’s protein-packed sweet potato and egg hash is colorful, flavorful and so easy to prepare. For a fun twist to serve a group, try a bun brunch board with sweet and savory toppings using Dave’s Killer Bread Buns.
And if you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing recipe, Amy’s savory, cheesy hashbrown bites are a winner. Then for a perfect sweet treat at brunch, try layering protein-rich California yogurt with fresh fruit and granola. Check out amygoodsonrd.com for more recipes and brunch ideas.
Sponsored by: Egg Nutrition Center, Dave’s Killer Bread, Real California Milk