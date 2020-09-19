Which pumpkin patches are open in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is just over a month away, and while it's unclear how trick or treating will be impacted, one thing you can rely on are pumpkins! While some pumpkin patches are choosing to not open up this year, several are. Brandon Helfer is one of the owners of Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, with three locations, including one in La Jolla. It's set to open October 3.

"Not only are we going to have the patch and all of the activities, but we're also gonna have Halloween costumes," said Helfer. Visitors can expect handwashing stations, and activities suited for social distancing. Another option is that you can order pumpkins online and have them delivered to your home or curbside. There are also decorating bags to-go.

"The kits are going to come with the pumpkins, glitter, glue, paint brush, googly eyes, stickers, the whole nine [yards]," said Helfer.



Elsewhere, at Mountain Valley Ranch in Ramona, employees are putting the final touches on their corn maze and corn cannon as they get ready to open September 26.



"We're out here on 30 acres," said Owner Joyce Battaglia. "We're outside. If people go to the beach, the parks, why can't they come to the pumpkin patch?"



The only thing Battaglia eliminated this year is the hay ride. Everything else, including the petting zoo, will remain the same, with extra safety measures in place.



“Everyone who is working will have their mask on," said Battaglia.



Other places you can visit include Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center, which opens September 19 and The Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch, also known as the Carlsbad Strawberry Company, which opened September 18.