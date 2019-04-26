SAN DIEGO — Here at News 8 we love dogs, so this month we decided to foster a shelter dog and make her our newsroom dog. Her name is Scoop, she's a 3-year-old Shih Tzu.

Staff members will take turns taking Scoop home and helping her adjust to her new environment until she finds her permanent home. You'll see Scoop out in the community with the News 8 team and in the studio so make sure to say hello.

Kelly Hessedahl introduced the newest and cuddliest member of the News 8 family Friday morning. Follow her adventures @News8Scoop and make sure you use hashtags: #News8Scoop #upwith8.