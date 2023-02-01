Bark in the Mew Year with Pet Adoption

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is offering a name your price adoption special for animals from Jan. 1-8 only.

SAN DIEGO — Why not start out 2023 with more love and companionship in your life? The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is offering a name your price adoption special for animals from Jan. 1-8 only.

Many dogs, cats, tortoises, rabbits, chickens and pigs are looking for new homes and families.

“This is the time of year when many of us resolve to spread kindness, be more active, make new friends and generally make changes that will improve our well-being. Pets can help us achieve some of our goals,” said County Animal Services Director Kelly Campbell. “Animals are a natural stress-reliever and they thrive on your kindness and affection which they return in kind, sometimes multiplied 10 times over.”

Included in the Bark in the Mew Year special, all animals will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in the service area.

The first step to finding a new best friend is browsing all the lovable animals from cats to dogs to chickens and pigs available now on the Adoptions page. Animal Services staff recommend picking out a second and third choice too, just in case your first choice is already chosen by another person.

Walk-in hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Fill out an application online to print or pick one up at the shelter. Applications can also be emailed but it is quicker to go in person.