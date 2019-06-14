IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Firefighters were called to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Florida Street in Imperial Beach just after 6 a.m. Firefighters knocked flames down within 15 minutes.

After flames were extinguished, the San Diego Humane Society was called out because there were 19 animals in the home. The Humane Society says they recovered two ferrets, two chinchillas, five gerbils, five hedgehogs as well as five dogs who had already been let out when firefighters entered.

The smaller animals were transported to San Diego Humane Society to be closely evaluated. The animals will be reunited with the owner. The Humane Society says they will follow up with the owner to ensure the proper permits are in place for the hedgehogs and ferrets.

The Red Cross has been called to see if they can assist the two women who have been displaced because of the fire.