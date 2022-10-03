San Diego Zoo Wildlife team welcomes 41 rare and endangered turtle hatchlings

Wildlife team members have been monitoring three narrow-headed softshell turtles living at the zoo for over 20 years, hoping for any sign of breeding.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance welcomed a rare and endangered turtle species that took more than two decades to breed!

This summer, wildlife team members were elated when they discovered, for the first time, two nests containing 41 tiny Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings -- becoming the first accredited conservation organization in North America to hatch these endangered turtles and save this vital species.

The team have been monitoring three narrow-headed softshell turtles living at the zoo for over 20 years, hoping for any sign of breeding because the turtles can take up to 10 years to reach sexual maturity. Also, the reptiles usually lay their eggs overnight and cover them with dirt, which adds to the difficulty of locating a nest.

“This is a thrilling moment for us at the San Diego Zoo, and an incredible step forward in the conservation of this species,” said Kim Gray, curator of herpetology and ichthyology at the San Diego Zoo. “We have been focused on caring for these turtles for a very long time, and part of that care is to gain a greater understanding of the species’ natural history. With the knowledge we gain here at the Zoo, we can better assist our partners in India to help this essential species thrive in their native habitat.”

The Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle, also called small-headed softshell turtle, is a large turtle species native to the Indian subcontinent. They are found at the bottom of deep rivers and streams in northern India, Bangladesh, and Nepal; and are deemed an indicator species by scientists, as they help determine the health of the environment around them.

The species is currently listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.