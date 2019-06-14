Name: Becky

Age: 6 years 2 months

Weight: 62 lbs

Breed: American Pitbull Terrier

ID: 585209

Adoption Fee: Waived!

Becky is a happy, carefree girl who has no problem stealing people’s heart! She wasn’t feeling her best when she was brought to the Humane Society, but doctors healed her right up and now she is looking for a forever family. Becky has excellent manners when walking, and she also loves running around the yard with a tennis ball!

Becky’s adoption fee includes her spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Want to visit Becky? She is being kept at the San Diego Humane Society’s Gaines Street Campus. For more information call 619.299.7012 or email info@sdhumane.org.

San Diego Humane Society