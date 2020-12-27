La Mesa businesses thankful for shopping small

Small business owners in La Mesa said they're thankful for a busy shopping day after a challenging year.

LA MESA, Calif. — From the mall, to the shopping and dining districts of San Diego County, small business owners are surprisingly seeing a surge. People were out shopping and, of course making those returns on Saturday Dec. 26.

All doors were open at La Mesa Village on Saturday, a tight knit community with a lot to offer. The neighborhood features local shops and eateries depending on the season’s traffic. Theresa Favro, owner of Amethyst Moon and Scared Sun, said the village is doing its best to stay connected with customers and on social media, with some offering additional mark downs to keep them coming in.

“We’re still busy. Usually every year, I’m busy between Christmas and New Year's, so we’re still having that busy going,” said Favro.

Swami’s has been busy with pick-up and delivery orders. Allan Barraza said it’s quite different at this time, but they’re thankful the community is keeping the restaurant in business.

“It feels great knowing we have our daily customers helping us out through these tough times,” said Barraza.