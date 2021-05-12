Carry The Load: 10th anniversary honoring our nation's heroes passes through San Diego

'Carry The Load' started as a mission to restore the meaning of Memorial Day, but it has grown to be about all of America’s heroes more than just once a year.

SAN DIEGO — Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families, started in 2011 as a grassroots effort by two Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs who felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day.

A decade later, Carry The Load has turned into a worldwide movement to honor and remember our nation’s heroes.

The national relay launched on the East Coast in 2011. In 2016, the West Coast route from Seattle to Dallas, Texas, was added.

Part of the 2021 route passes through San Diego with stops at Miramar National Cemetery, multiple SDFD stations, and the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Reaching 46 states, people can register at carrytheload.org/register to join from April 29 through Memorial Day. This year people can participate by hosting a Carry It Anywhere experience, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, walking in the National Relay, attending a City Rally, fundraising for our nation’s heroes, and taking part virtually throughout the 32-day event.