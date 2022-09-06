Coastal Cleanup Day | Help keep San Diego clean

Coastal Cleanup Day is San Diego County’s largest environmental clean-up effort and San Diegans can volunteer at close to 70 sites.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Join CBS 8 and I Love a Clean San Diego for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 17 from 9 am-noon.

Coastal Cleanup Day is the County’s largest environmental clean-up effort and San Diegans can volunteer at close to 70 sites across the County so no matter where you live, there’s one by you.

Since the coastal cleanup started 37 years ago, organizers say more than 273,000 volunteers county-wide collected more than 5.5 million pounds of litter and debris.

For more information on how you can register to make a difference, go to https://cleanupday.org/

2021 Event recap

During the 37th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in 2021, over 2,400 volunteers grabbed their buckets and gloves to help protect and preserve their neighborhoods.