February is American Heart Month | How to show your support

CBS 8 is supporting two events this year that you can also be a part of.

SAN DIEGO — February is American Heart Month and CBS 8 is supporting two events this year. National Wear Red Day and the Go Red for Women Luncheon. Here are the details:

National Wear Red Day

Friday, February 3 is National Wear Red Day, and as a proud partner with the American Heart Association in San Diego, CBS 8 is spreading the word! On that Friday, join millions of people, including our news team, and wear red for a common goal: to end heart disease and stroke especially in women. If you’d like to donate to the American Heart Association or to learn more about heart disease and stroke, click here.

Go Red for Women Luncheon

How much do you know about your heart health? Did you know that cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined? For over a decade, CBS 8 has worked with the American Heart Association in San Diego to raise awareness and help women take charge of their heart health.

Friday, February 24th is the Go Red for Women Luncheon at the US Grant Hotel. This Luncheon is a great opportunity for our community to learn the warning signs of heart disease and stroke in a empowering and fulfilling way.

To purchase your tickets for the luncheon, go to SDGoRed.Heart.org.