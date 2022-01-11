Light the Way | Rady Children's ice rink is open at Liberty Station

The Ice Rink benefits the Thriving After Cancer Program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

SAN DIEGO — The holiday season is here, and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, one of the national leaders in pediatric health care, is celebrating with Light the Way, its annual fundraising campaign that supports San Diego kids spending their holidays at the hospital.

The Rady Children’s Ice Rink, now in its 26th season, is located in the Central Promenade at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The rink is open Nov. 17 through Jan. 8 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

Last season, more than 47,000 visitors laced up their skates and helped raise funds for the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital. Thanks to community support and local sponsors, more than $2 million has been raised from the Ice Rink in the past 25 years.

LOCATION: 2875 Dewey Rd. San Diego, CA 92106

DATES: Nov. 17 through Jan. 8, 2023 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

HOURS: Open daily, seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

TICKETS: $20 per Adult | $15 per Child, Rady Children’s staff or military (with ID) *Tickets include skate rentals

MORE INFORMATION: Rady Foundation

“Light the Way ensures that children on the mend have a holiday season to look forward to presents on holidays, milestones throughout the season, festive holiday decorations, and support for parents,” said Alexandra Loker, VP of philanthropy at Rady Children’s. “We are thrilled to kick off the season with the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station.”

Find all the details on Rady Children’s holiday events and giving options, including year-end giving, at www.radyfoundation.org