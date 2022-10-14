Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits now open

The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time.

SAN DIEGO — Families can celebrate Filipino American History month in an artsy way. The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time.

The "Filipino Artists of South Bay" exhibit is an extension of the new heritage museum at the Civic Center Library in Chula Vista. It provides a glimpse of the journey of Filipino migrants from the Philippines to south San Diego County.

Paintings, photography, and illustrations cover the walls of three new exhibits by Filipino artists from Chula Vista and the South Bay area.

WHEN AND WHERE YOU CAN SEE THE ART:

The art is displayed at 3 different locations:

Civic Center Library and South Chula Vista Library open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday 10 a.m. - 5p.m.

Chula Vista City Hall lobby open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. - 5p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon

"It's important because Filipinos in America have struggled to find a voice in their communities. This is a way to express that voice. Art is an important aspect of communities. It’s a language of stories and a language of expression," said Erwin Magbanua, Principal Librarian and Cultural Arts Manager.

Signe Ditona is one of the 15 Filipino-American artists. The art offers a range of themes from whimsical illustrations depicting family life to personal reflections.

"This painting is a painting I did of an indigenous Filipino woman with ancient tribal tattoos back then it was normalized to be covered in tattoos and it was a beauty standard," said Ditona.

Filipino-American families are enjoying the art and grateful to be represented in the community.

"Honestly, the first time I saw it, I teared up a little bit. I think it's great and I was blown away by how thorough it is and all the Filipino history and artifacts. I think it's great to be recognized and it's heartwarming," said Filipino mother, Kaye Gambito.

"It really means a lot. Growing up I didn’t see a lot of Filipino pride. I do think Filipino culture is underrepresented," said Ditona.

"It makes me feel proud and I'm a Filipino-American myself. This is first time we've seen this in the region. It's wonderful to see the talent we have from Filipinos in the community. We hope this inspires other artists to do their own art and be proud of what we have this in the community," said Magbanua.

The Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits will be open through January 2023.