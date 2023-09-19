San Diego libraries celebrate Nuestra Cultura Heritage Month

The San Diego Public Library and more than 30 local libraries present "Nuestra Cultura," a series celebrating and recognizing the rich heritage of Latin America.

SAN DIEGO — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month which kicks off September 15, San Diego County libraries are kicking off numerous fun activities that you can get involved in for free starting this week.

"Nuestra Cultura means 'our culture.' So, it's a celebration of our culture. We wanted to use the bilingual English/Spanish to celebrate the heritage," said Ady Huertas with the San Diego Public Library.

Families and children can join in on more than 40 activities from September 15 to October 15, including dancing, storytimes, film screenings, arts and crafts and more.

"Pretty much at almost every library, we will be hosting a program from mid-September to mid-October to celebrate Nuestra Cultura. We have over 40 programs with different series and different areas such as film screening, art making, cultural celebration and dance. So, we pretty much have something for everybody, including a loteria program which is celebrating our culture through Bingo-like games at various locations," said Huertas.

Art is also on display at Logan Heights Library.

And the best part? It's all free and open to the public.

"To me, this is a joy. It makes me very proud to bring in my cultural perspective and raise awareness," said Huertas.

For more details and information, click here.