San Diego Tourism Authority offers help to small businesses in diverse communities

The Tourism Accelerator pilot program is designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the tourism industry.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Tourism Authority recently launched a new program for small business owners from diverse communities. They say the goal is to provide more visibility and opportunities in the tourism industry, which is still trying to rebound during the pandemic.

San Diego’s Tourism Authority says over 35 million people visited San Diego in 2019, and this program will teach business owners how to maximize what the tourism industry offers.

Born in Jamaica, Jacinth Elaine Williams came to San Diego in the 1970s and has owned Fargo’s BBQ & Jamaican Cuisine in San Diego for about 30 years.

“All my life and all my energy went into this and those are all the accomplishments that I have achieved. A lot of people in San Diego don’t even know that I catered for 8,000 people at [the] Super Bowl here,” Williams said.

The Fargo's food truck is located at 3810 Massachusetts in La Mesa on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Williams has been recognized and awarded by the community over the years and says she also gives back by serving meals to the homeless. Fargo’s is one of the small businesses chosen by the San Diego Tourism Authority to participate in its Tourism Accelerator pilot program, designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the tourism industry.

“So, it’s a win-win for both. We grow small businesses that are here in San Diego, but then we also have the ability to offer more diverse products to those that are visiting San Diego,” said Julie Coker, San Diego Tourism Authority President,

The Tourism Authority will offer mentoring, education, membership, and networking opportunities to small businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and those who identify as LGBTQ+.

“They’re going to help me expand my business all over San Diego because a lot of people don’t know what’s in San Diego,” Williams said.

If you’re looking for a good laugh in San Diego, Finest City Improv serves up comedy shows and improv classes. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the entertainment hub is also participating in the Tourism Accelerator program.

“So far, they’ve helped us with advertising, they’ve helped us get on their website. They just got me a free scholarship to go to a big tourism conference happening here in San Diego. So, there’s so much happening already,” said Amy Lisewski, Owner and Artistic Director of Finest City Improv.

This year, 10 businesses were chosen throughout the county for the program.

Coker said they intend to continue the program next year with other businesses, expanding the services San Diego has to offer to millions of visitors.