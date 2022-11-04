'Tierra Central' offers small business start-up space now, possibly affordable housing in the future

The City Heights Community Development Corporation activated the lot on the corner of University Avenue and I-15, in hopes of helping small biz and the community.

SAN DIEGO — Space in San Diego can be hard to come by, especially space for businesses to grow and people to live. A City Heights non-profit is trying to change that, giving extremely small businesses a space where they can start up, while hoping to create more affordable housing.

On a small table, right on the sidewalk off University Avenue in City Heights, Nancy Bustos tries to make a living.

In Spanish, she tells us she sells flowers year-round to get ahead She started her business, Mi Pequena Lucia, last May and says business has been going well. She credits part of that success to the open space behind her and the people who run it.

"The vision for me was really to be able to have a food hub for the community," Sonia Jimenez, Economic Development Program Manager for the City Heights Community Development Corporation, said. "It's something we knew we wanted."

Part of Jimenez's job is to set up Tierra Central, the lot on the corner of University Avenue and I-15.

The grassy, fenced in lot is a spot for very small businesses to test out their concepts; for food trucks to gather and create a hub, or artists to have a studio space, and for the community events like the circus. It's free to sign up to use it, and free to attend. And eventually, could end up becoming affordable housing in the heavily Latino City Heights.

"Especially with City Heights, it's such a dense community and area, that to be able to provide that affordable housing especially with high rent costs is something we're definitely looking forward to," Jimenez said.

Those plans are still very much in the early stages, but the non-profit has hopes for more than 100 units in a mixed-use building on the property.

Until then, Jimenez says they are focused on helping the community by holding events, and small businesses like Nancy's flower stand.

"We've been working with some individuals and businesses who have been growing along with us," Jimenez said. "Really seeing that progression is something that’s very exciting. I grew up in City Heights... to be able to give back it is immensely great for me."

The next event at Tierra Central will be the Cambodian New Year celebration on April 15. You can find more info on that even and others, and on how to sign up, here.