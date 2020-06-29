Donate non-perishable food items at any San Diego county Albertson’s or Vons.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Child hunger is rising in San Diego due to coronavirus and soaring unemployment. Now thousands of children relying on school meal plans will face hunger this summer without our help.

Please join News 8, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks, SDG&E, Albertsons and Vons for

8’s SCHOOL’S OUT HUNGER’S NOT COVID-19 SUMMER FOOD DRIVE.

Help feed San Diego children and their families in need.

It’s Easy to Donate:

Donate non-perishable food items at any San Diego county Albertson’s or Vons.

Join our DAY TO DONATE JULY 16th

Drive up and drop off non-perishable items at: