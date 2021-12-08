Former parishioner arrested for arson after church catches fire in National City

Ace Tomas Rancudo, a 37-year-old San Diego resident, was identified as the arson suspect.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A man was arrested for arson after allegedly starting a fire at a place of worship early Thursday morning, according to the National City Police Department.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of 8th Street at Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) in National City, according to fire officials.

"There's nothing electrical that could have been the process, act of nature, everything is clean around the area other than the front doors. The officers were quick, they kept the fire to the exterior and there is some smoke within the building itself, but I think that is slowly clearing out and we're hoping the church will resume normal process here later in the afternoon," National City Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said.

Hernandez said National City police were driving down 8th Street when they noticed smoke and fire at the front door of the church and did their best to put it out. Then, the San Diego Fire Department finished extinguishing the fire.

Authorities said surveillance video captured the arson and Ace Tomas Rancudo, a 37-year-old San Diego resident, was identified as the arson suspect. Investigators said they found Rancudo's vehicle parked in the 400 block of Sunnyside in San Diego.

Detectives said just after 9 a.m., Rancudo got into his truck and drove away. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Rancudo was taken into custody without incident. Rancudo was transported to county jail and booked on felony arson charges.

Detectives said Rancudo was a former parishioner of the church.