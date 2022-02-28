5 dead, including 3 kids, after shooting at Arden-Arcade church

Deputies said a father shot and killed his three kids and one other person before turning the gun on himself.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann says five people are dead after a church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area.

He said the death toll includes three children under the age of 15. The suspect was a father who Grassmann said killed himself. Details on the fifth person are not available at this time, but Grassmann said the three children killed were the suspect's own children.

Grassmann said the shooting happened in the main sanctuary area of the church. A worker heard the shot around 5:07 p.m., left the area and called 911.

The type of gun used in the deadly shooting isn't known at this time, and Grassmann said the sheriff's office is calling the shooting a "domestic violence"-related incident.

Deputies don't know what brought these people to the church. Victims have not been identified at this time.

A large police presence remains outside the church along Wyda Way, not far from Arden Way. Officers from Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are at the scene. Authorities are asking people who might have seen what happened on Wyda Way to call 911.

Governor Gavin Newsom referred to the act as "another senseless act of gun violence."

Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.



Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities.



We are working closely with local law enforcement. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 1, 2022