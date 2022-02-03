Rise in violent crime prompts SDPD to ask for the public’s help

Since the beginning of 2022, San Diego Police have responded to 10 homicides in San Diego which marks an 80% increase over the same period last year.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders including Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Police Chief David Nisleit will hold a press conference on Wednesday to address the recent uptick in deadly shootings in San Diego.

According to a press release they will call for San Diegans to work with the City and San Diego Police Department to combat the rising violent crime citywide.

Since the beginning of 2022, San Diego Police have responded to 10 homicides in San Diego which marks an 80% increase over the same period last year. The police department says they have also responded to 44 non-fatal shootings as well as multiple assaults.

During the first two months of the year, police have recovered 372 firearms, 77 of which were “ghost guns” or firearms assembled from kits that do not have serial numbers leaving them untraceable.

Chief Nisleit is expected to ask for the public to come forward with information that will aid in the investigations of the following nine homicides since Jan. 1:

68-year-old Martin Andara on Jan. 1

27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz-Perez on Jan. 1

22-year-old Fatima Cedillo on Jan. 15

14-year-old Erick Balanzar on Jan. 31

29-year-old Jacob Harvey on Feb. 2

57-year-old Roger Jauron on Feb. 8

36-year-old Abram Santos on Feb. 13

27-year-old Jimmie Lee Roberts on Feb. 15

37-year-old Kyle Delangel on Feb. 19

The press conference will be streamed live on this page at 2 p.m. on Wednesday from San Diego City Hall.