Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrue Thogerson

Andrue Thogerson (30) is wanted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Thogerson is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL). Thogerson is on Parole for making criminal threats. Thogerson has previous convictions for public intoxication, causing a disturbance, indecent exposure, peeking at an inhabited dwelling and failure to register as a sex offender. Thogerson is known to be transient along the beach communities and in the South Bay.