x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime Fighters

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrue Thogerson

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous
Credit: KFMB / Crime Stoppers

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:  

Andrue Thogerson

DOB: 04/23/1991 (30)

Black Male

6’ 02” tall, 185 lbs

Brown hair, hazel eyes 

Credit: KFMB / Crime Stoppers

Andrue Thogerson (30) is wanted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole.  Thogerson is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL).  Thogerson is on Parole for making criminal threats.  Thogerson has previous convictions for public intoxication, causing a disturbance, indecent exposure, peeking at an inhabited dwelling and failure to register as a sex offender.  Thogerson is known to be transient along the beach communities and in the South Bay.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.