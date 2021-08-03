Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrue Thogerson

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Andrue Thogerson
DOB: 04/23/1991 (30)
Black Male
6’ 02” tall, 185 lbs
Brown hair, hazel eyes
Andrue Thogerson (30) is wanted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Thogerson is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL). Thogerson is on Parole for making criminal threats. Thogerson has previous convictions for public intoxication, causing a disturbance, indecent exposure, peeking at an inhabited dwelling and failure to register as a sex offender. Thogerson is known to be transient along the beach communities and in the South Bay.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.