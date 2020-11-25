Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Barret Jerome West

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Barret Jerome West
DOB: 7/1/1985 (35)
White male
6’00” tall 175 lbs.
Brown hair brown eyes
Barret West is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($200,000) for the charges of felony domestic violence, auto theft, and grand theft. West has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony evading.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.