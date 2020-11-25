x
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Barret Jerome West

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is: 

Barret Jerome West

DOB:  7/1/1985  (35)

White male

6’00” tall  175 lbs.

Brown hair  brown eyes

Barret West is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($200,000) for the charges of felony domestic violence, auto theft, and grand theft.  West has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony evading.

