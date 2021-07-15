If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Giovanni Peutz Bell

DOB: 09/19/1998 (22)

Black Male

6’ 00” tall, 300 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Giovanni Bell (A.K.A. Giovanni Peutz) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $100,000 warrant for kidnapping and robbery. Bell has a previous conviction for an assault with a deadly weapon. Bell is known to be transient in the downtown San Diego area.