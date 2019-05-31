San Diego Crime Stoppers

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Loretta Lynn Wagoner

DOB: 10/26/1968 (50)

Description: White female

5’5” tall, 175 lbs.

Blonde hair, blue eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why she is wanted:

San Diego Crime Stoppers

Loretta Wagoner is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($250,000) for her arrest. The warrant is for transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sales. Wagoner has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and burglary. Wagoner may be living as a transient and is known to frequent Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.