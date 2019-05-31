Loretta Wagoner
Loretta Lynn Wagoner 
DOB: 10/26/1968 (50)
Description: White female  
5’5” tall, 175 lbs.
Blonde hair, blue eyes 

Loretta Wagoner is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($250,000) for her arrest.  The warrant is for transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sales.  Wagoner has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and burglary.  Wagoner may be living as a transient and is known to frequent Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista. 

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.  