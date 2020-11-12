Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Guillermo Fernando Fonseca

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Guillermo Fernando Fonseca

Guillermo Fernando Fonseca (27) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Fonseca is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL). Fonseca is on Parole for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon. Fonseca has previous convictions for obstruction of a peace officer, vandalism, gang injunction violations, and possession of non-narcotic controlled substance.