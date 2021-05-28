Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Nicholas Octavio Torres

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Nicholas Octavio Torres

DOB: 10/31/1988 (32)

Hispanic Male

5’ 10” tall, 220 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Nicholas Octavio Torres (32) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $5,000,000 warrant for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and false imprisonment. Torres also has an outstanding $20,000 misdemeanor warrant for vandalism. Torres has prior convictions for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. Torres is known to frequent El Cajon.