Farah Abib Jama

DOB: 06/15/76 (42)

Description: Black male

5’11” tall, 155 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Farah Abib Jama (42) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Jama is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Jama is on Parole for a conviction of mayhem. Jama has previous convictions for burglary, auto theft, causing a public disturbance, possession of a controlled substance and having sex with a minor. Jama is known to frequent apartments and nightclubs in downtown San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.