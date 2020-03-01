Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

Sawyer Richard Slattery

DOB: 10/22/93 (26)

DESCRIPTION: White Male

6’ 00” tall, 175 lbs

Brown hair, blue eyes

Sawyer Richard Slattery (26) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for possession of narcotic controlled substances. He has an additional $50,000 warrant for transporting narcotic controlled substance and an outstanding $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting. Slattery has no prior convictions. He is known to frequent La Mesa and San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and remain anonymous.