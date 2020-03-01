Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.  

This week’s fugitive is:

Sawyer Richard Slattery
DOB: 10/22/93 (26)
DESCRIPTION: White Male
6’ 00” tall, 175 lbs
Brown hair, blue eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Sawyer Richard Slattery (26) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for possession of narcotic controlled substances.  He has an additional $50,000 warrant for transporting narcotic controlled substance and an outstanding $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting.  Slattery has no prior convictions.  He is known to frequent La Mesa and San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and remain anonymous. 