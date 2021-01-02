1 person shot, killed in in North Park, suspect on the loose

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was fatally shot Monday morning in the North Park area, police said.



The shooting happened shortly after 7:10 a.m. on Kansas Street near Monroe Avenue, just west of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.



No details about the victim were immediately available and no suspect description was disclosed.



Homicide detectives were investigating.