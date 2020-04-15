LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Police are on the scene of a "critical incident" Wednesday afternoon on Central Avenue in Lemon Grove.

"A man has been detained," said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. " There is no threat to the community. Please continue to stay clear of the area. The scene is still active with witness checks and follow-up."

A woman who identified herself as the mother of homicide victims came out and told a videographer that an ex-boyfriend came to the home, shot at her, and then she ran out the front door.

According to the woman, the man then shot her twin 15-year-old daughters to death in their bedroom. Her 23-year-old son was wounded and taken to the hospital.

"I grabbed the little kids and ran out the back because I knew I couldn't do anything for my daughters," the mother said crying.

She said that she and her ex-boyfriend broke up about a week and a half ago and that she does not know what his motive is for the shooting.

An ASTREA helicopter previously made announcements that an armed gunman is in the area.

