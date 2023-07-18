Man bludgeoned with hammer at City Heights park

A man was attacked with a hammer at Jeremey Henwood Memorial Park, where a woman was viciously scalped with a sword about a week ago.

SAN DIEGO — A man was viciously attacked with a hammer at Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights late Monday night.

San Diego police were called to the 4400 block of Wightman Street around 11:05 p.m. following reports of an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an elderly appearing man suffering from blunt-force trauma to several areas of his head and neck.

Officers determined that the victim was sleeping inside a tent in the park when two men approached him, and an argument ensued, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego police told CBS 8 that during the argument, the two men left the scene, then returned with a hammer and attacked the man in the tent with the hammer.

Officers were able to locate two suspects in the area. They placed them under arrest with charges related to assault and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to San Diego police.

Video from 1904 News showed first responders evaluated the victim for his injuries on the scene.

This attack comes after a woman was brutally attacked at the same park and sustained severe lacerations and separation of skull and scalp by a suspect who attacked her with a sword on July 11.

San Diego police could not comment on whether or not the two attacks were connected.

Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park is just several feet from San Diego Police Department's Mid-City Division office.