Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Golden Hill Recreation Center

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded and an 18-year- old was wounded in a shooting at a recreation center in Golden Hill, police said Sunday.



The shooting happened after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Hill Recreation Center at 2600 Russ Blvd., said Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.



Officers from Central Division arrived at the location and at first were told the noises were only fireworks, but they received further information that two people had been injured and were directed to the nearby basketball courts, Brown said. They found two men with apparent gunshot injuries to their upper bodies.



Officers provided first aid until relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel, the lieutenant said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.



The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m., Brown said. He was identified, but his name was not immediately released. The other victim underwent surgery and was in stable condition on Sunday.



Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.



"It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting," Brown said. "Detectives were attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses. Investigators were aware there were several people present at the time of the incident and would like to speak to them. We do not have any suspect information at this time."



Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.