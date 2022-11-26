Authorities in Atlanta are responding to reports of a shooting involving several people, according to officials.

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station Saturday night, police said.

Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The man who was shot and killed is "between 15 and 21-years-old," according to police.

Police said that they are currently investigating the shooting off Market Street. A heavy police presence can be seen outside 17th Street Northwest. Police said that it's possible that the shootout was between two groups.

The shooting comes at one of the busiest times for the popular shopping and entertainment destination. Shoppers in the district have been out and about for the holiday season, especially with Black Friday just concluding.

Additionally, the ever-popular Cirque du Soleil shows have flooded people into Atlantic Station all weekend for their events that are playing through Dec. 24.

Atlantic Station released a statement saying that an altercation with a group led to gunfire and that Atlantic Station Security is working with APD, and that there is not an active threat in the area.

"The community's safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation," an Atlantic Station spokesperson said in a statement.

. @Atlanta_Police have 17th Street blocked off and confirm multiple people have been shot near Atlantic Station. A witness tells @11AliveNews he heard about 30 gunshots and then ducked for cover.

Stay tuned to 11Alive on air and online for the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/FscBsbHEuw — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 27, 2022

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN ATLANTA | Atlanta Police confirm several people have been shot on Market Street which is between 16th and 17th Streets. Unknown on fatalities. Area is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MFT1naHTvi — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 27, 2022

