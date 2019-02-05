SAN DIEGO — To view on YouTube, click here.

Navy petty officer Richard Sepolio who was under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people was sentenced Thursday to 9 years, 8 months in state prison.

Richard Anthony Sepolio, 27, was convicted in February of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and D-U-I causing injury in connection with the October 15 crash in 2016.

The crash killed 50-year-old Annamarie Contreras, 52-year-old Cruz Contreras, 49-year-old Andre Banks, 46-year-old Francine Jiminez and seriously injured seven others.

