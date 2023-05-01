SDPD Officer hospitalized after accident involving a trolley downtown

There were reports of suspects in a car with ski masks and a gun. Shortly thereafter an “officer needs assistance” call was made, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — A female San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after an accident Thursday morning involving a trolley in downtown San Diego.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at 1st and West B Street across from Golden Hall.

Police tell CBS 8 a citizen called 911 and reported there were three men in a car with ski masks and a gun.

According to Lt. Adam Sharki, an officer located the vehicle and pulled it over. Two of the men cooperated with police. The third took off running. The officer called for backup.

Several officers responded to help, including the female officer who was injured. Lt. Sharki said she was in her police SUV with lights and sirens on when she collided with the trolley. After she got out of the vehicle, her SUV erupted in flames.

A fellow officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and started putting out the fire. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived a short time later.

The injured officer was transported to UCSD Medical Center and police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Three individuals were detained at the scene related to the initial gun call, police said. It's unclear if a gun was found, or if any charges will be filed.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System reported that both the Orange and Blue lines between City College and Santa Fe Depot were not running due to the crash, and said delays could last a few hours.

It was unknown why the patrol vehicle and trolley collided. The incident is under investigation.

⁦@SanDiegoPD⁩ officer hurt after she collided with a trolley near 1st and C. She is expected to be ok @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/FvhFJViiNX — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) January 5, 2023