SAN DIEGO — A BB gun was used to shoot out windows at four businesses in the College Area along with a side window of a vehicle parked nearby, police said Monday.



The damage was reported around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



Officers arrived and found windows shattered at four businesses in the area as well as the driver's side rear window of a parked vehicle, Hernandez said.



No injuries were reported and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.