San Diego LGBTQ+ community gathers for Transgender Remembrance Day, mourn Colorado Springs shooting victims

SAN DIEGO — The Colorado Springs mass shooting at an LGBTQ club happened on the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day. The local LGBTQ community had planned to gather to remember those who have lost their lives to violence in the transgender community and also mourned the five people killed and more than 25 wounded in the shooting.

"We lose way too many folks in our community," said Gus Hernandez, the senior director of communications at the San Diego LGBTQ Community Center.

Hernandez described his feelings when he first heard about the shooting.

"Shocked, a little disappointed, scared, angry. I think there are a lot of emotions right now in the community and important to acknowledge that and give space for us to collectively grieve," he said.

He said they're hoping to see an end to the violence.

"When our community woke up this morning and learned what had happened a lot of us thought of course and here we are again. The political rhetoric that has been escalating against our community had dire consequences," said Fernando Lopez, the executive director of San Diego Pride.

CBS 8 also spoke with Mayor Todd Gloria about the tragedy.

“That bar in Colorado should’ve been a safe zone. Probably one of the only places they feel safe and that was taken from them. That was intentional. It is not just about people who are killed and wounded but sending a message to people in the LGBTQ community that they shouldn’t feel safe anywhere," Gloria said.

He said there would be extra police patrols in the wake of the shooting.

