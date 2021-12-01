San Diego retakes prosecution of alleged cop killer from LA County DA

Rhett Nelson, 31, is accused of holding up five San Diego-area convenience stores at gunpoint in the days leading up to the June 2019 shootings of 2 LA officers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — A judge agreed Monday to let San Diego County prosecutors reclaim jurisdiction to try an alleged cop killer for five armed robberies he's accused of committing locally prior to gunning down two men in Los Angeles County, including an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

Rhett Nelson, 31, is accused of holding up five San Diego-area convenience stores at gunpoint in the days leading up to the June 2019 shootings of Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano in Alhambra and Dmitry Alekseyevich Koltsov in downtown Los Angeles, which occurred hours apart.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court judge also denied a request by L.A County prosecutors to dismiss allegations and enhancements that could send Nelson to prison for life without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of the murders.

Nelson, a former St. George, Utah, resident, had an outburst after the judge's ruling, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported he stood up and tried to apologize to Solano's family and shouted that he would accept the maximum sentence. Solano's girlfriend, children and sister all appeared in court to speak out against the requested dismissals.

Nelson is charged with two counts of murder as well as attempted murder and multiple robbery counts. Details regarding the attempted murder count were not disclosed.



San Diego County District Attorney Stephan agreed early last year to let the Los Angeles County District's Attorney's Office prosecute Nelson for the San Diego crimes with the understanding that he would face a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted, according to a letter the San Diego D.A. sent Jan. 4.

Once L.A. County's newly elected top prosecutor, George Gascon, moved to drop sentence-enhancing allegations, Stephan asked for the opportunity to try the robberies locally.



Stephan wrote that the moves to dismiss the sentence enhancements would make Nelson eligible for parole as early as age 50.



"I need to return my cases to San Diego," Stephan told City News Service on Friday. "I can no longer trust that this DA's policies will abide by the law. I have a responsibility to my victims and the community."



Her letter represents some of the latest criticism leveled at Gascon, who was elected on a platform of reforming the prosecution system and upon taking office last month quickly issued directives to eliminate sentencing enhancements and other allegations that can lead to higher prison terms for defendants.



Stephan said her office has taken aims to reduce incarceration and recidivism by offering diversion and other options when appropriate, including for nonviolent offenders and defendants suffering from drug addiction, mental health issues or severe poverty. However, she said her office has always done so "while following the law and while still upholding victims' rights" and said Gascon's efforts regarding the Nelson case were "not responsible criminal justice reform."

In a statement released Friday, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said Stephan's decision would unnecessarily subject the victims' families to two trials, and said it was highly unlikely Nelson would ever be granted parole.



"The defendant in this case is 31 years old and was facing nearly 70 years to life in state prison. As a result of this move by D.A. Stephan, the defendant now faces 50 years to life in state prison on his L.A. case, and possibly more if found guilty in his San Diego case," the statement reads. "We question the wisdom of dragging these families through two separate cases, and with the parole board only granting release in about 15% of cases it hears, the suggestion that this individual would get out, let alone reoffend, (strains) credulity. What's guaranteed is that two cases will cost taxpayers more than one."