San Diego Sheriff stepping up COVID-19 enforcement

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Thursday that law enforcement will step up COVID-19 compliance protocols, including education and citations, amid spiking coronavirus cases. Sheriff Bill Gore said four two-deputy teams will begin making "a full-time commitment" of the county's 18 cities and unincorporated areas, ensuring compliance with public health orders. Several cities have already confirmed they will send officers to assist deputies in their duties, Gore said. The county has issued 52 cease-and-desist orders since Monday, including five Wednesday to Flicks in Hillcrest, Grinder Gym in Bay Park, Major's Diner in Pine Valley, RSD Boxing in Spring Valley and Studio Barre in Torrey Highlands. Residents can report egregious violations of the health order with the county complaint line at 858-694-2900 or email . Gore said deputies would not be going door-to-door, but rather following up on complaints. Education about public health orders will be the first method used, Gore said. Citations could follow. "The bottom line is, wear those damn masks out there and social distance," he said.

These stepped-up enforcement measures come on the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California counties in the state's "purple" tier will be subject to what amounts to a curfew, prohibiting all "nonessential" activities and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The "limited Stay At Home Order" applies to all counties in the most restrictive, purple tier of the state's coronavirus monitoring system -- which includes Los Angeles and Orange counties. The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and remain in force until 5 a.m. Dec. 21. County health officials reported 899 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and seven deaths Thursday, raising the county's cumulative case total to 68,140 and the death count to 952. Thursday was the ninth consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county and the third-most reported in a single day. On Sunday, 1,087 cases were recorded and 922 were reported Wednesday. The last six days have marked the highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic, with 736 cases reported on Saturday, 833 on Monday and 718 on Tuesday.

On Nov. 11, a then-record 661 cases were reported -- surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported last Thursday.



A total of 12,811 tests were reported Thursday and 7% of those came back positive, raising the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.9%



The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital continues to rise, with 425 currently hospitalized in the county and 126 in intensive care -- nearly double the numbers a month ago.



Of the total number of cases in the county Wednesday, 4,274 -- or 6.4% -- have required hospitalization and 971 patients -- or 1.4% of all cases -- had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.



Five new community outbreaks were confirmed Thursday. Over the previous seven days, 36 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.



San Diego State University reported Tuesday it was canceling the majority of in-person instruction through the remainder of the fall term. Off- campus teaching activities at non-SDSU institutions, including hospitals and clinics, will continue as scheduled, following the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines at those institutions.



California updated its four-tier COVID-19 reopening statistics Monday, with San Diego County among those sinking further into the purple tier of the state's four-tier economic reopening roadmap.



The county had a rate of 12.1 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, an increase of 2.1 compared to last week. The state-adjusted daily case rate increased to 10.7 per 100,000 population from 8.7 last week.



The region has an adjusted rate due to a significant effort to increase the volume of testing. The county officially entered the purple tier and its associated restrictions just after midnight Saturday.



San Diego County's rate of positive tests increased from 2.6% last week to 4.3% Tuesday. The health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the least healthy conditions, remained steady at 6.5%.



In response to rising cases statewide, Newsom on Monday pushed the vast majority of California counties into the purple tier.



With purple-tier restrictions in place, many nonessential businesses were required to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.



The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Breweries and distilleries are able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.



Retail businesses and shopping centers can remain open with 25% of the building's capacity. No food courts are permitted.



If a school district has not reopened for in-person learning, it must remain remote only. Offices are restricted to remote work.



Remaining open are essential services, personal care services, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities.