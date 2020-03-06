Security guard killed in shooting in front of Spring Valley dispensary

SAN DIEGO — A security guard was killed in a shooting in front of an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities said Wednesday.



Deputies responded around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to a dispensary at 8721 Troy St., just east of State Route 125, and found a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



The victim, who was reportedly a security guard at the dispensary, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said. The victim's age was not immediately available and his name was withheld pending family notification.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation, but several men were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, the lieutenant said.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Authorities shut down Troy Street between Central Avenue and Sweetwater Road for the investigation.



Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.