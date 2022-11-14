Shooting investigation in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating a shooting in Chollas View Monday.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on 44th Street, just east of Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police officers confirm that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect is still inside the home and officers are trying to get him out. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
No one involved was identified. No further information was disclosed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.