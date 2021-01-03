Shooting investigation in Serra Mesa

According to police, one officer suffered minor injuries and was taken off duty. At least one suspect was taken into custody.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway Monday involving officers following a chase overnight, according to police.

The incident happened on Murray Ridge Road and Encino Avenue in Serra Mesa around midnight, according to the San Diego Police Department, which was assisting California Highway Patrol.

According to police, one officer suffered minor injuries and was taken off duty. At least one suspect was taken into custody.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.