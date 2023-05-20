Reports: Shooting leaves 10 people dead at racing event in Mexico

At least ten people were killed, and nine were injured at a racing event in the San Vicente area of Baja California's Ensenada city.

The shooting reportedly happened during a yearly, two-day racing event called "CACHANILLAZO," according to a reporter in Mexico.

The sold-out event was hosted in the small town of San Vicente in Baja, California—a town with a population of less than 4,000.

"After the armed attack that occurred in the San Vicente delegation, which left nine injured and at least eleven people dead, the Government of Ensenada maintains close coordination with the Baja California State Attorney General's Office to assist in the inquiries that lead to the clarification of the facts," according to the government of Mexico and the State Attorney General's Office.

Video posted to social media showed people running for cover as bullets flew in front of families gathered to spectate the racing event.

The exact identities of the victims or suspects are unknown at this time.

Speculation that popular San Diego restaurant owner Jorge Cueva, known as "Mr.Tempo," was one of the victims was deemed a rumor after Cueva posted to his social media announcing he was safe.

"I’m good thanks God. We did the route and we had nothing to do with what happened. A misfortune. I’m very sorry for the attacked and their families but thanks God we are good," Cueva said.

Government officials in Mexico have elevated military activity in the area following the shooting.