San Diego police looking for suspect after SWAT standoff in South Bay

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are looking for a suspected shooter that sparked a SWAT standoff in the South Bay Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at Hollister Street and Palm Avenue in Palm City around 1 a.m. after a tow truck driver was shot when he was confronted by multiple people as he tried to repossess a vehicle, SDPD said.

A suspect involved in the shooting was barricaded in the Pacific Point Apartment Homes in Palm City, according to police.

After several hours, officers made their way inside the apartments and determined that the suspect, who they described as a woman in her 20s, was not there.

The shooting victim was hospitalized and believed to be in stable condition, according to police.