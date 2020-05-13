Tips sought on woman suspected of robbing bank branch in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO — The FBI sought the public's help Wednesday in identifying a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch in the Miramar area.



The robber handed a demand note to a teller during the robbery and received an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on foot, according to the FBI. The suspect also motioned to the waistband of her pants, indicating she was carrying a weapon.



The robbery happened on December 5, 2019 at approximately 5:49 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 9232 Miramar Road, in San Diego, the agency reported.



She was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 black woman, weighing 120 to 140 lbs. The woman was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. Notably, the suspect had a white bandage around her right hand.